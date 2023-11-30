Shannen Doherty Shares Cancer Has Spread To Her Bones

Shannen Doherty revealed on Wednesday (November 29th) that her cancer has spread to her bones. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and announced in June that it had spread to her brain.

“I don’t want to die,” Doherty candidly told People. “I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better … I’m just not — I’m not done.”

The Charmed star went into remission in 2017, but she later shared in 2019 that her cancer had returned. A year later, she revealed she had been diagnosed with metastatic stage 4 cancer.

“When you ask yourself, ‘Why me? Why did I get cancer?’ and then ‘Why did my cancer come back? Why am I stage 4?,’ that leads you to look for the bigger purpose in life,” she said.

Doherty also told the outlet she is hoping to raise funds for cancer research. “It’s insane to me [that] we still don’t have a cure,” she added.