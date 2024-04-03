Shannen Doherty Says She’s Preparing For Death By Downsizing Her Belongings

Shannen Doherty, who is battling stage 4 cancer, tearfully explained on her podcast why she is parting with her material possessions: “Cancer has made me take stock of my life… my priority is my mom.” She intends to ease her mother’s burden and create lasting memories in whatever time she has left. Doherty opened up about the emotional difficulty of selling her belongings, including antiques acquired over the years. She also highlighted the importance of sharing personal experiences, stating, “I get to build memories with the people I love.” Despite facing challenging health issues, she shared a hopeful outlook on her treatment, expressing that a new cancer infusion showed potential progress: “Do I call that a miracle? Yeah.”