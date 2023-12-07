Shannen Doherty Says She Had Brain Surgery Shortly After Learning About Her Husband’s Affair

Shannen Doherty released the first episode of her new podcast, Let’s Be Clear With Shannen Doherty, on Wednesday (December 6th). The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor, who continues to battle stage IV cancer, revealed that she learned about her ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko’s affair right before she underwent brain surgery earlier this year.

The Charmed actor said the operation was the “most frightening thing I’ve ever been through in my entire life,” and that she “was positive that I was going to die and the best case scenario in my head if I didn’t die was that I would lose the ability to walk or to talk.”

To make matters worse, Doherty ”found out that my marriage was essentially over, that my husband had been carrying on an affair for two years,” just days before the surgery took place.

While Iswarienko wanted to support her through the surgery, she said, “I couldn’t go into that surgery with him there. I felt so betrayed. At the end of the day I just felt so incredibly unloved by someone I was with for 14 years, by someone that I loved with all my heart.”

The Heathers actor filed for divorce from Iswarienko in April.