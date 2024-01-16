Shannen Doherty Reveals There’s A ‘Long’ List Of People She Doesn’t Want At Her Funeral

Shannen Doherty discussed the possibility of her death on Monday’s (January 15th) episode of her Let’s Be Clear podcast. The Charmed actor, who is battling stage IV cancer, spoke candidly with her best friend and executor of her will, Chris Cortazzo, about her funeral arrangements.

“This is such a morbid conversation, but it’s also so fun,” she said. “I want [my remains] to be mixed with my dog and I want it to be mixed with my dad. I do not want to be buried and not cremated.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star also shared that the list of people she doesn’t want at her funeral is “way too long.”

“There’s a lot of people that I think would show up that I don’t want there. I don’t want them there because their reasons for showing up aren’t necessarily the best reasons, like, they don’t really like me,” Doherty explained. “But they will, because it’s the politically correct thing to do and they don’t want to look bad.”

She added, “I want my funeral to be like a love fest. I don’t want people to be crying or people to privately be like, ‘Thank God that bitch is dead now.'”