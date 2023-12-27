Shannen Doherty Reflects On ‘Turbulent Year’

Shannen Doherty is looking forward to 2024. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor said on Monday’s (December 25th) episode of her Let’s Be Clear podcast that, despite how “turbulent” this year has been, she thinks “next year’s going to be beautiful.”

Looking back on 2023, Doherty said, “For me, it’s been a turbulent year, some massive health struggles, some massive personal struggles, a lot of heartbreak and fear.”

The Charmed actor had brain surgery in January after discovering her stage IV breast cancer had spread to her brain. She also found out that her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, had been having a yearslong affair just days before the surgery took place.

“Even though it’s been such a contentious year for me, for some reason it just feels it’s gotten a lot lighter lately and a lot more positive,” she said, adding that 2023 is “ending well” and that her heart “is opening back up.”