Shannen Doherty Opens Up About Being Fired From ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’

Shannen Doherty and her Beverly Hills, 90210 costar, Jason Priestly, spoke about her exit from the show on the latest episode of her podcast, Let’s Be Clear. The Charmed actor admitted to showing up to work late and inconveniencing her costars.

“I was in a really horrible marriage, and there were things that were transpiring in that marriage that made it really hard for me to be on time for work,” she told Priestley. “And I know that that became a very big problem for the rest of you, as it should be.”

The Mallrats actor added that she wished she had been “sat down and sort of looked at and said, ‘Listen, the end result is going to be this, you are going to get fired and none of us are willing to put up with it anymore.’ And I understand that you have an issue in your personal life, but that also can’t bleed into work and you need to get your s— together!”

Doherty explained that she didn’t “think anybody knew that my father was super sick, and I don’t think anybody knew that my husband was a massive drug addict … and it was all-consuming for me.”

Priestley told her he wished she could have been more open about all of this. “I wish all of us had more knowledge about what was happening in your life so we could have dealt with your situation in a more compassionate way,” he said.