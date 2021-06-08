Shannen Doherty Hits Back at Hollywood Hypocrisy

Shannen Doherty is over Hollywood’s demand that women age without any evidence of actual … age.

The Beverly Hills alum hit up Instagram, writing that she finds fewer and fewer women she can relate to onscreen: “You know, women without fillers, without Botox, without a facelift. Women who embraced their face and all the experience it showed.”

“I have lived. I love that I've lived and that my face reflects my life,” she added. “I survived a lot yes cancer but more than that. I embrace me now. Finally.”

“I want to see women like me,” she concluded. “Women like us.”

Many applauded her honesty. “Thank you,” model Paulina Porizkova wrote in the comments section. “We need more of you.”

Added director and cinematographer Reed Morano, “You are beautiful and I love this.”