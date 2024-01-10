Shanna Moakler Calls Kardashian-Jenner Family ‘Disgusting’

Shanna Moakler is getting candid about co-parenting with her ex-husband, Travis Barker, and his new wife, Kourtney Kardashian. The former couple share two children together: 20-year-old Landon and 18-year-old Alabama.

On Wednesday’s (January 10th) episode of the Dumb Blonde podcast, Moakler called the Kardashian-Jenner family “disgusting” and said she “removed [herself] so that they couldn’t bond with my children over hating me.”

The Wedding Singer actor also accused Barker and Kardashian of “parental alienation” when they first got together, explaining that the Blink-182 drummer wanted to be “super dad” and “the best parent.”

“I can’t buy you guys Prada every other week and stuff. I don’t. I can’t do it. My house isn’t a mansion like, Travis’,” she added. “I don’t have a movie theater. I don’t have golf carts for you kids to drive.”