‘Shang-Chi’ Shatters Expectations With $89M Opener

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings, starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina, snagged $71.4M over three days, the second-best opener for the pandemic behind Black Widow’s $80.3M. The four-day estimate with Labor Day is $89.2M.

“Shattering Labor Day box office records with an origin story new to many fans, Shang-Chi delivers an emphatic statement: people really want to get back to the movies,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of Imax, in a statement. “It’s clear that great filmmaking plus an exclusive theatrical release is a winning formula at the box office, and this groundbreaking film has successfully launched an exciting new cinematic journey for Marvel and a strong fall blockbuster slate for the industry.”