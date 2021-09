Disney & Marvel won the box office again with $21 million in receipts for Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings. This is the movie’s third weekend on top.

Others didn’t fare as well. Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho earned $4.7 million in its first weekend out, counting both theater tickets and HBO Max numbers. But another bright spot: Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds, came in second at $5 million, it’s sixth weekend out.