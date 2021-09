Disney-Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings held onto the top slot at the box office, with a running cume of $196 million, making it the top-grossing film during the pandemic. Black Widow previously held top honors with $186.7 million in receipts.

Universal’s Dear Evan Hanson, meanwhile, landed at No. 2 with just $7.3 million for its opening weekend.