Shane Gillis & Lady Gaga To Host ‘SNL’ In March

Following its 50th anniversary special, Saturday Night Live is set to resume regular programming with Shane Gillis hosting on March 1st and Lady Gaga pulling double duty as host and musical guest on March 8th. Gillis, who was previously hired and then fired from SNL, returns to host for the second time, coinciding with his show Tires on Netflix entering its second season. Tate McRae will be the musical guest on March 1, while Lady Gaga, who was a big part of the SNL50 celebrations, will make her second appearance as host and musical guest before the release of her new album on March 7. (Deadline)