Shakira, Jason Aldean Fenway Park Concerts Cancelled Hours Before Show

Shakira’s concert at Boston’s Fenway Park last night, as well as a show by Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn tonight, were both canceled just hours before they were set to start. The stadium cited “unforeseen circumstances” and said structural elements were found to be “not up to standard” during a pre-show check. Refunds will be provided to ticket holders. Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour had previously featured guest performers like will.i.am and Wyclef Jean. The tour has been a commercial success for Shakira, grossing over $70 million from 11 shows. (Billboard)