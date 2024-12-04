Shailene Woodley Says Discussing Aaron Rodgers ‘Always Makes Me Cry’

Shailene Woodley opened up about her relationship with ex-fiancé Aaron Rodgers, sharing rare insights in an interview with Outside magazine. “I haven’t shared much about my relationship with Aaron because it always makes me cry,” she said. “It was not right. But it was beautiful.” Woodley reflected on the challenging period following their public split in February 2022, marked by depression and soul detachment. “I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy. I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment,” Woodley said. She added that she stayed in the “toxic situation” because “empathy kind of kept me in this loop of feeling everything for everyone.” The actress credited her best friend, stylist Kris Zero, for helping her through the “lowest low of my life.” (People)