‘Severance’ Cast, Ben Stiller Surprise NYC’s Grand Central With Clever Stunt

The cast of Severance, including Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Patricia Arquette, Britt Lower, and Tramell Tillman, surprised subway riders in New York City by setting up inside a glass cube with workstations resembling those from the show, where they pretended to engage in various activities to promote the upcoming Season 2 premiere. With executive producer and director Ben Stiller looking on, the actors spent about two and a half hours mimicking work at Lumon Industries to captivate passersby at Grand Central Station. The first season of Severance aired in 2022 and won two Emmys. The new season will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ starting January 17th. (Post)