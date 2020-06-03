Seth Rogen Takes on Critics of Black Lives Matter Post

Seth Rogen posted a photo of “Black Lives Matter” written in against a yellow backdrop Monday, and captioned it: “If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to unfollow me.”

It quickly became clear that not everyone felt the same, and he seemed to take great joy in responding.

“I like ‘All Lives Matter,'” one person commented back. Retorted Rogen, “I like f–k you.”

“All lives matter!!,” another fired back. Answered Rogen, “F–k off.”

And so forth. Many enjoyed his enthusiastic rejoinders. Wrote one: “We must protect Seth at all costs. Savage. He’s using his platform to the fullest.”