Seth MacFarlane, Emma Corrin, Tom Sandoval + More!

WARNER BROS. APOLOGIZES FOR SHARING ‘INSENSITIVE’ BARBENHEIMER MEME FOLLOWING CRITICISM IN JAPAN: Warner Bros U.S. issued an apology on Monday night (July 31st) for sharing a Barbenheimer meme to its Twitter account, following criticism from its own studio branch in Japan, according to Deadline. “Warner Brothers regrets its recent insensitive social media engagement. The studio offers a sincere apology,” the statement read. This comes after the hashtag #NoBarbenheimer was trending in Japan, as “many Twitter users have been disturbed by online memes and imagery of mushroom clouds and explosions juxtaposed with more playful Barbie pictures,” according to the outlet.

SETH MACFARLANE DONATES $1 MILLION TO ENTERTAINMENT COMMUNITY FUND: Variety reports that Seth MacFarlane donated $1 million to the Entertainment Community Fund, which provides financial support to industry workers during the joint SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike. The fund has raised more than $6.3 million since May 1st from more than 7,500 donors, including stars like Shonda Rhimes, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Steven Spielberg.

EMMA CORRIN SAYS THEY NEEDED TO BE ‘DEBRIEFED’ ON THE MARVEL UNIVERSE PRIOR TO FILMING ‘DEADPOOL 3:’ Emma Corrin spoke with Empire Magazine recently about preparing for their role as the villain in Deadpool 3. “Hands up, I’m not a Marvel person,” they said. “I’ve watched Spider-Man and Black Panther. I was like, ‘Look, you’re gonna have to debrief me into this.'” The Crown star added, “It’s such an intricate world. There’s so much to it, it’s an absolute mind-f—k. All the language and the Easter eggs, and this person is related to that person who did this, and this person came back and this person’s dead… it’s amazing.”

CHECK OUT THE TEASER FOR ‘SPECIAL FORCES SEASON 2:’ Entertainment Tonight reports that the teaser for the second season of Special Forces was released on Monday (July 31st). In the teaser, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval can be seen with a bloody nose as he says, “I want to get punished.” This comes after he cheated on his girlfriend of nearly 10 years, Ariana Madix, with their friend and costar, Rachel Leviss, for months. Other stars put to the test this season include Tara Reid, Brian Austin Green, Blac Chyna, and Jojo Siwa.