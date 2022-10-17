Seth Green Says Bill Murray ‘Picked Me Up By My Ankles’ And ‘Dropped Me In The Trash’ At Age 9

On a recent episode of the Good Mythical Morning YouTube show, Austin Powers actor Seth Green shared a shocking story about his experience with Bill Murray when the Groundhog Day actor was hosting Saturday Night Live.

“When I was nine years old,” Green said, “I did a spot on ‘Saturday Night Live’ when Mary Gross was one of the on-the-scene anchor people for the news, and she did a whole thing about what kids think about the Christmas holiday.” The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor said he was watching TV backstage when Murray approached him.

“[Murray] saw me sitting on the arm of this chair and made a big fuss about me being in his seat,” Green said. “And I was like, ‘That is absurd. I am sitting on the arm of this couch. There are several lengths of this sofa. Kindly eff off.’ And he was like, ‘That’s my chair.’”

While Green’s mom suggested he should move, Green resisted. “Are you this much of a jerk? This rude to tell a nine year old to get out of your chair. What is this power play?” he said.

The Robot Chicken co-creator continued, “He picked me up by my ankles, held me upside down…He dangled me over a trash can and he was like, ‘The trash goes in the trash can.’ And I was screaming, and I swung my arms, flailed wildly, full contact with his balls. He dropped me in the trash can, the trash can falls over. I was horrified. I ran away, hid under the table in my dressing room and just cried.”

This news comes shortly after Geena Davis wrote about the bad experience she had with Murray on the set of Quick Change, and after filming was halted on the set of Being Mortal due to Murray’s inappropriate behavior on set.