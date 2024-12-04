Serena Williams Responds To ‘Ridiculous’ Skin-Bleaching Accusations

During an Instagram Live session, Serena Williams refuted claims of skin bleaching, dismissing the “ridiculous” rumors and explaining that the appearance of lighter skin in a recent video was merely due to lighting and makeup. “There’s this thing called sunlight, and in that sunlight, you get different colors,” she said. Demonstrating products from her Wyn Beauty brand, the tennis star emphasized “i’m a dark-skinned Black woman, and I love who I am and how I look.” Williams highlighted her commitment to staying true to herself, sharing a unique skincare remedy involving breast milk and standing firm in her decision not to alter her skin tone, despite societal norms. (GMA)