Selma Blair Comments On ‘Emotional’ Exit From ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Selma Blair shocked fans on Monday night (October 17th), when she announced she had to leave Dancing with the Stars. The Cruel Intentions actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, shared the news in a pre-taped interview ahead of her performance with her partner Sasha Farber.

“I had MRIs and the results came back, and it all adds up to, I can’t go on with the competition. I’ve pushed as far as I could,” she said to Farber, adding that she “really want to have one last beautiful dance with you, and bow out.”

Following Monday night’s (October 17th) episode, Blair told Page Six, “This was a really emotional night for me … I learned that I could do things that I didn’t even think I wanted to do anymore. I learned that with passion and hope that you could feel as beautiful as the people that you’re watching. That it can be inspiring.”

On Tuesday (October 18th), Blair honored her time on the show via Instagram, writing, “What this show has given me is beyond measure in spirit life.” Her good friend, Sarah Michelle Gellar, also posted to Instagram to share her support.

“Long before @dancingwiththestars I knew you were a ten, and now the world knows. Selma I’ve never been so proud of you (and I’m often proud of you) You make the rest of us believe that we can do anything. That we can never give up,” the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star wrote.