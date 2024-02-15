Selma Blair Apologizes For Islamophobic Comment

Selma Blair issued a public apology on Instagram Tuesday (February 13th), after she posted an Islamophobic comment on a video shared by another Instagram user recently. The Cruel Intentions actor had deleted her account on X following significant backlash.

“I mistakenly and inadvertently conflated Muslims with Radical Islamists and fundamentalists, a terrible err in my words, and resulted in hurting countless people I never meant to, and I deeply regret this,” Blair wrote in her apology.

“Hate and misinformation are amplified so easily these days. This time by my own hands,” she added. “In this instance, I erred in my writing and I fully recognize how I contributed to the Muslim community being understandably very upset.”

The original comment by The Sweetest Thing actor reads, “Deport all these terrorist supporting goons. Islam has destroyed Muslim countries and then they come here and destroy minds. They know they are liars. Twisted justifications. May they meet their fate.”