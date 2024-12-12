Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Are Engaged After More Than 1 Year Of Dating

After over a year of dating, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement last night with an Instagram post showing off her ring. “Forever begins now,” Gomez, 32, wrote in the caption. Blanco, 36, replied in the comments: “Hey wait… that’s my wife.” The couple, who collaborated on several songs before becoming involved, confirmed their romantic relationship in December 2023. Gomez expressed her love for Blanco on social media, describing him as “the best thing that’s ever happened to me.” Multiple sources have shared that Gomez is incredibly happy with Blanco, praising his kindness and thoughtfulness. (Source)