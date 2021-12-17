Search Warrant Issued For Alec Baldwin’s Cell Phone

Alec Baldwin’s phone may contain evidence in the Rust shooting death of Halyna Hutchins.

A New Mexico judge signed off on a search warrant for Baldwin’s mobile phone Thursday (December 16th).

Documents obtained by TMZ show that Baldwin told investigators about emails between head armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and himself, in which she showed him different styles of guns and knives for the films. She allegedly showed him an antique Colt after he requested a larger gun.