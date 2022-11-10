Sean Penn Gifts One Of His Academy Awards To Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Sean Penn has gifted one of his two Oscar trophies to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Penn told Zelenskyy in a video posted by the Ukranian President, “It’s just a symbolic silly thing, but if I know this is here then I’ll feel better and strong enough for the fights. When you win, bring it back to Malibu, because I’ll feel much better knowing there’s a piece of me here.”

Zelenskyy in return gave the activist the Order of Merit honor “for his sincere support and significant contribution to the popularization of Ukraine in the world.”