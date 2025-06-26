Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Prosecutors No Longer Pursuing Attempted Arson, Attempted Kidnapping

In a letter submitted to the court, prosecutors in the sex trafficking and racketeering case against Sean “Diddy” Combs informed the judge that they will no longer pursue theories alleging the hip-hop mogul’s involvement in attempted arson and attempted kidnapping. These two alleged acts were previously included in the government’s racketeering conspiracy charge against Combs. Prosecutors stated that they are “no longer planning to proceed on these theories of liability,” and that jury instructions on these matters are no longer necessary. The indictment against Combs still alleges a racketeering conspiracy that includes transportation for purposes of prostitution, witness tampering, bribery, forced labor, and drug-related offenses. Closing arguments in the trial are scheduled to begin on Thursday, after the prosecution rested its case on Tuesday without calling any defense witnesses. (CNN)