Sean Connery Is Dead at 90

Sean Connery has died at age 90. The iconic actor rose to fame playing James Bond and became one of the franchise’s most popular stars. In 2000, Queen Elizabeth II knighted Connery. His family confirmed his death, and noted that he died in his sleep in the Bahamas.

He last appeared onscreen in 2003’s The League of Extraordinary Gentleman, and has reportedly been ailing for some time.

In a statement on Saturday, Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said Connery “was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words, ‘The name’s Bond… James Bond.’ He revolutionized the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

Connery also appeared in several non-Bond classics, including The Untouchables (which earned him an Oscar), The Man Who Would Be King and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

CAREER AND LIFE

Connery was born in the slums of Edinburgh on August 25, 1930. At 17, he was drafted into the Royal Navy, and was discharged after three years with a serious case of ulcers. He launched his Hollywood career as a model, and began landing acting roles whenever he could. In 1956, he was cast as a prizefighter in the BBC‘s Requiem for a Heavyweight. His star-making role was 1962’s Dr. No, the first of his Bond films. In 1999, he was selected as People‘s Sexiest Man of the Century.

Connery married actress Diane Cilento in 1962. They divorced in 1973 and Cilento died in 2011. Connery is survived by his second wife, painter Micheline Roquebrune, whom he married in 1975; his son by Cilento, actor Jason Connery; and a grandson from Jason’s marriage to actress Mia Sara.

OUTPOURING

Fans and celebrities mourned Connery. Pierce Brosnan, who also played Bond, wrote: “Sir Sean Connery, you were my greatest James Bond as a boy, and as a man who became James Bond himself. You cast a long shadow of cinematic splendor that will live on forever. You led the way for us all who followed in your iconic foot steps. Each man in his turn looked to you with reverence and admiration as we forged ahead with our own interpretations of the role. You were mighty in every way, as an actor and as a man, and will remain so till the end of time. You were loved by the world, and will be missed. God bless, rest now, be at peace.”

President Donald Trump weighed in too, claiming on Twitter that “He was quite a guy, and a tough character. I was having a very hard time getting approvals for a big development in Scotland when Sean stepped in and shouted, 'Let him build the damn thing'.”