‘Scrubs’ Reboot In Early Development At ABC From Creator Bill Lawrence

ABC has greenlit a Scrubs reboot, with creator Bill Lawrence returning as executive producer. He won’t be the showrunner, however, as he’s already busy with other hit series like Ted Lasso and Shrinking. Efforts are underway to secure the original Scrubs cast, including Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, and John C. McGinley. Judy Reyes’ involvement is uncertain due to her role on the ABC series High Potential. Lawrence envisions the reboot as a blend of revival and full reboot, aiming to capture the essence of young idealistic medical professionals in the hospital setting that resonated with audiences during the show’s original run on NBC from 2001 to 2010. (Variety)