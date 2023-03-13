‘Scream VI’ Debuts With Franchise Record At The Domestic Box Office

Scream VI killed it at the domestic box office over the weekend, bringing in $44.5 million. This marks the franchise’s highest debut yet. Deadline attributes the success of the “sixquel” in part to social media campaigns and Jenna Ortega’s star power following Wednesday.

Creed III came in second place, pulling in $27.1 million—the best second weekend for a Creed movie. 65 came in third place, outperforming its projections with $12.3 million.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (March 10th) through Sunday (March 11th):

1. Scream VI, $44.5 million

2. Creed III, $27.1 million

3. 65, $12.3 million

4. Ant-man and the Wasp Quantumania, $7 million

5. Cocaine Bear, $6.35 million

6. Jesus Revolution, $5.3 million

7. Champions, $4.77 million

8. Avatar: The Way of Water, $2.7 million

9. Demon Slayer…Swordvillage, $1.7 million

10. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, $1.64 million