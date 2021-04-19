Scott Rudin Apologizes, Steps Aside for Bullying Behavior

Scott Rudin has announced that he is stepping back from Broadway productions following an explosive expose in The Hollywood Reporter which documented his allegedly abusive behavior.

The 17-time Tony winner broke his silence Saturday, sharing a statement with the Associated Press: “After a period of reflection, I’ve made the decision to step back from active participation on our Broadway productions, effective immediately. My roles will be filled by others from the Broadway community and in a number of cases, from the roster of participants already in place on those shows.”

Among the allegations in the report: Rudin threw glass bowls, staples and baked potatoes at former employees, also hitting one over the head and causing a trip to the ER.

He did not deny the allegations. “Much has been written about my history of troubling interactions with colleagues, and I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior caused to individuals, directly and indirectly. I am now taking steps that I should have taken years ago to address this behavior,” he said.

In addition to “The Music Man,” Rudin’s current slate of Broadway shows includes “The Book of Mormon,” “To Kill a Mockingbird” and a revival of “West Side Story.” It was unclear if Rudin would also step back from producing films, which includes the upcoming “The Humans,” starring Steven Yeun and Amy Schumer, and “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

Several professional organizations, including the Actors’ Equity Association, are demanding more than an apology and a stepping back.

“We hope that Scott Rudin will also release his staff from any nondisclosure agreements they may have signed as a condition of employment,” the organization said. “This is an important step in creating truly safe and harassment-free theatrical workplaces on Broadway and beyond.”