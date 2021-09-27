Scott Disick Unfollows Kardashians + Kylie Jenner Pops

Scott Disick is done. After enraging fans and allegedly angering members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan by dissing Kourtney’s relationship with Travis Barker in catty DMs that were leaked, he has unfollowed Kourtney, his most recent ex, Amelia Gray Hamlin and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan on social media.

KYLIE JENNER

Kylie Jenner, meanwhile, who is pregnant with her and Travis Scott’s second child, shared a new baby bump pic on IG Stories, writing: “I really popped these last few weeks.” She confirmed her pregnancy September 7th, but has not shared a due date.

The pair share Stormi, 3. She has not revealed the gender of the child, and says they are waiting.