Scott Disick To Move to Miami With Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick’s romance with Amelia Hamlin appears be getting ever-more serious. The 37-year-old is planning a move to Miami with the 19-year-old model, according to ET.

"Scott's planning to move to Miami temporarily for a change of scenery [and] pace and he will split his time between there and L.A. so he can see his kids and the rest of the family," the source shares.

He shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian. Another source tells ET, "Amelia is planning on moving in with him. Scott was lonely when he and Sofia [Richie] broke up, which is one of the reasons he and Amelia got together so quickly. They've been getting a bit more serious for now. Scott has been having a good time with Amelia."

In the current season of KUWTK, Disick revealed that he and Richie split over her jealousy about Kardashian.

"I thought I would give it a try and make her more of a priority, but then even when doing that, she was like, 'I don't wanna share you as a boyfriend with Kourtney,'" he shared. "Instead of just wanting to work with it, she literally said, with an ultimatum: 'You have to choose, me or Kourtney.'"