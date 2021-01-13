Scott Disick Raises Brows, Flirting With Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram

Scott Disick left a flirty comment yet again on a sexy pic his ex Kourtney Kardashian posted. The mother of three captioned a shot of herself in a silver bodysuit: "Take a bow.”

Playing off Kourtney's caption, 37-year-old Scott cheekily commented, "Bow wow wow yippi yo yippy yay."

The pair are no longer together (they dated 2006-2015), but consistently spark romance rumors with get-togethers and flirty social media comments. At least one of Scott’s exes, Sofia Richie, wasn’t reportedly a fan of their tight connection. Scott and Sofia split after three years together, and Scott is now reportedly dating Amelia Gray Hamlin, who is 19.

“They really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott,” a source told Us earlier this month. “Scott and Amelia are in a really good place. They have a lot of love and respect for each other and it shows.”