Scott Disick Professes His Love For Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick has let his ex and the mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian, know that it hurts seeing her with someone else.

During the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott confessed that he is unhappy with their relationship and doesn't understand why they can't work things out due to the closeness of their current friendship.

He said, “I'm OK with you, I guess, doing whatever you want if you can just make the final decision of that you and I are never going to try to be a family again. Then I could move on and I could deal with you being with other people.”

Scott later added, “You don't say no, and you leave this door open. So, I have expectations in my mind and they don't seem to ever get met.”

Kourney replied in a confessional, saying, “I know that this isn't what Scott wants to hear and I do appreciate his vulnerability and like, really putting himself out there. But like, he always kind of tries to put a lot of pressure on me and I just don't think that's fair.”