Scott Disick Is Jealous Of Travis Barker

Scott Disick has had a hard time seeing his ex Kourtney Kardashian move on with boyfriend Travis Barker.

A source tells People that while Disick “has struggled” and “has been jealous” of Kardashian’s past relationships, he recognized that this is something more serious.

The insider told the outlet, “With Travis, he is struggling even more. Before Travis, Kourtney’s relationships were never serious. It was more like flings. With Travis, it’s different.”

They continued, “His kids love Travis, which is also hard for Scott. Kourtney and Travis are like a family with the kids. Scott is having a hard time with this situation.”

Kardashian and Disick split in 2015 after dating on and off for nine years. They share three children together.