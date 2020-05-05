Scott Disick Checks Himself Out Of Rehab After Photo Leaks

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Scott Disick checked himself out of rehab yesterday (May 4th) after a photo of him inside the facility was leaked to the media. According to TMZ, the reality star checked into the All Points North Lodge in Edwards, Colorado last Tuesday. Several reports say that he went for cocaine and alcohol abuse, but his lawyer Marty Singer has denied those reports.

He said in a statement, “In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas.”

The site reported that Scott was quarantined in Los Angeles by himself and it gave him time to realize that he had not properly dealt with the death of his parents.

Meanwhile, Singer said that the photo that was taken of Scott inside the rehab facility is a huge HIPAA violation. Scott’s team believes that the photo was taken by a staff member. According to the site, Scott plans to sue over the photo leak.

Scott has been to rehab at least three times. He has been sober for the past couple of years. The last time he sought treatment was back in 2017.