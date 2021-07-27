Scott Disick Bails on Event After Being Denied a Jet

Scott Disick booked a personal appearance Friday night at Gaffney’s in Saratoga Springs—a midsize eatery that serves an onion ring tower for $11—and then canceled when the restaurant failed to supply the private jet he desired.

He wanted a ride from the Hamptons. The resto said they didn’t have a jet, but they still tried to locate one; Disick’s team then said he’d supply his own ride. But then on the day of the event, the team called and said they’d need a helicopter. The team at Gaffney’s did their best, then were told that Disick could get a ride. Shortly thereafter they called again and said he couldn’t make it.

Gaffney’s is reportedly furious and mulling legal action.