Scott Disick and Sofia Richie ‘Are on a Break’ As He Goes Through Rehab

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are on break after dating for three years as he continues to work through his grief over losing both of his parents in a short period of time.

An insider tells Us Weekly: “Scott and Sofia are on a break until Scott straightens himself out more. Scott is in an OK place right now and is trying to get better and focus on work, but he has to prove himself.”

The 36-year-old star checked into treatment in Colorado, but left the facility soon after when photos of him were leaked online. Rumors then swirled that he was in treatment for drugs and alcohol, and though he has publicly struggled with addicion in the past, this stint was about his grief and struggle to deal with being in quarantine.

Disick has been leaning on Richie, 21, and his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 40, with whom he shares Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5.

A source tells Us that he is trying “work on himself” and “hasn’t wanted to leave the house since his rehab exit.”

Richie has been photographed in Malibu solo, and is reportedly trying to give “Scott space to figure out his next steps.”