‘Scooby-Doo’ Live-Action Show Ordered To Series At Netflix With Eight Episodes

Netflix has officially confirmed the development of a live-action Scooby-Doo series, picking up the show for eight episodes. Set to delve into the origins of Mystery Inc. and their iconic Great Dane, the show was first reported to be in the works at Netflix in April 2024 with a script-to-series commitment. The official description of the show hints at a modern reimagining of the popular cartoon, focusing on a haunting mystery during the friends’ final summer at camp. The last live-action Scooby-Doo adaptation was the hit early-aughts film series starring Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, and Linda Cardellini, with Neil Fanning voicing Scooby. (Variety)