Scene From ‘The Nanny’ Resurfaces As Fran Drescher Announces SAG-AFTRA Strike

Fans of The Nanny are remembering a scene from a 1994 episode following Fran Drescher’s announcement last week that SAG-AFTRA is on strike. A clip from the show, during which Drescher’s character refuses to cross a picket line, has been making the rounds on social media. People are also expressing their surprise at discovering that the Beautician and the Beast actress has been president of the union since 2021.

“Fran been holding it down since The Nanny,” one Twitter user wrote alongside the clip. Another person tweeted, “Fran Drescher becoming one of the consequential union leaders of our time is an arc I am absolutely delighted by as both a union gal and a ’90s kid.”

Elijah Wood and Bob Odenkirk took to Twitter to applaud Drescher on the speech she gave Thursday (July 13th), which has gone viral as well. “The eyes of the world and particularly the eyes of labor are upon us,” Drescher said. “What happens to us is important. What’s happening to us is happening across all fields of labor.”

Stars such as Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde, Rosario Dawson, and Mandy Moore all joined the picket line on Friday (July 14th). George Clooney voiced his support for the strike to Deadline, calling it “an inflection point in our industry.”