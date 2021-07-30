Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney Over ‘Black Widow’s’ Streaming Debut

Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney, claiming that they cost her money by releasing Black Widow on Disney+ at the same time it debuted in theaters.

According to the lawsuit, filed Thursday (July 29th) in Los Angeles Superior Court, Disney is in breach of contract because streaming the film siphoned potential theatergoers, costing her potential compensation tied to the movie’s theatrical revenue.

A Disney spokesperson told Deadline, “There is no merit whatsoever to this filing. The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson’s contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date.”

Black Widow debuted on Disney+ and in theaters on July 9th and has grossed nearly $320,000,000 worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.