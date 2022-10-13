Scarlett Johansson Says She Was ‘Objectified’ Early In Her Career

Scarlett Johansson told Dax Shepard that she was “objectified” early in her career.

The Black Widow star recalled on Monday’s (October 10th) episode of Armchair Expert that she was cast to play a character five years older in Lost in Translation.

She said, “I kind of became objectified and pigeonholed in this way where I felt like I wasn’t getting offers for work for things that I wanted to do. I remember thinking to myself, I was like, ‘I think people think I’m, like, 40 years old.’ It somehow stopped being something that was desirable and something that I was fighting against.”