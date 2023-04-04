Scarlett Johansson Says Raising A Toddler Is ‘Like Being In An Emotionally Abusive Relationship’

Scarlett Johansson is sharing her experience as a mother. On Sunday’s (April 2nd) episode of the Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast, the Black Widow star got candid about how difficult raising kids can be.

“It’s really tough,” she said. “I remember my daughter when she was 2, I said, ‘This is great. I don’t know what everybody is talking about.’ And then she turned 3, and it’s like being in an emotionally abusive relationship.”

She continued, “It’s crazy, very intense emotional swings and so bossy and adamant. And, also these huge mood swings, constant mood swings … You’re up and down constantly.”

Comparing toddlers to babies, she added, “Having a baby is so lovely. They’re so cute. They sit there and they love you and then that’s it. And you just get love from them.” But after they start walking and talking, she said, “You get a lot of grief from toddlers. Everything you do is wrong.”