Scarlett Johansson Joins ‘Today With Jenna & Friends’ As Guest Co-Host

Scarlett Johansson will co-host Today With Jenna & Friends on NBC starting January 21. “Scarlett Johansson is the queen!” Jenna Bush Hager told People. “First of all, I’ve been obsessed with her movies since forever. The ‘Girl With a Pearl Earring,’ I mean that shows you I’m a nerd who loves to read. She’s also a big reader, which will be so much fun. We have so much in common.” The morning show’s first week will feature guest co-hosts Taraji P. Henson, Keke Palmer, and Eva Longoria before Johansson joins in the second week. The search is still ongoing for a new permanent co-host to replace Hoda Kotb. Today With Jenna & Friends is set to debut January 13. (Variety)