Scarlett Johansson Declined Request To Join Instagram For ‘Jurassic World’ Release

Scarlett Johansson again declined to join Instagram, despite Universal Pictures’ request to coincide with the release of the upcoming Jurassic World: Rebirth film on July 2. Johansson, featured in an InStyle cover story, shared her reluctance to engage with social media. “The work that I put out there is all based in truth,” she said. “That’s the key ingredient. So if I was a person who really enjoyed social media, then I could totally get on the bandwagon. But I’m not. And I think the film will do fine.” Johansson joins Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey in the new Jurassic World film, with a storyline involving dinosaurs that hold a crucial secret. (THR)