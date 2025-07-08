Scarlett Johansson Becomes Hollywood’s Most Bankable Lead Actor

Scarlett Johansson has solidified her status as Hollywood’s most bankable lead actor, thanks to the success of the latest Jurassic World installment, Rebirth. The sequel’s impressive worldwide box office earnings of $318 million have pushed Johansson to the top of the list of highest-grossing lead actors of all time, with a staggering $14.8 billion in box office earnings across her career in leading and ensemble roles, according to The Numbers. Johansson’s box office domination now surpasses that of fellow Marvel stars Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Pratt, the latter of whom also starred in previous Jurassic World films. (NME)