Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost secretly married this weekend

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost got married over the weekend, but fans didn’t find out today (October 29th). Meals on Wheels America broke the news about their secret wedding in an Instagram post. According to the announcement, Scarlett and Colin’s “wedding wish” was to support the non-profit organization.

The Instagram post also notes that Scarlett and Colin’s top-secret wedding ceremony followed COVID-19 safety precautions as per the CDC’s direction. Only immediate family members and loved ones were invited to attend in person.

Scarlett and Colin started dating in early 2017. Later that year, the Hollywood actress and Saturday Night Live comedian made their first public appearance as a couple.