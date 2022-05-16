‘Saturday Night Live’ Parodies Johnny Depp And Amber Heard

Over the weekend, Saturday Night Live had “fun” with Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard, showcasing a skit that was focused on Heard allegedly defecating in Depp’s bed.

In the Cold Open, comedian Kyle Mooney takes the stand as Depp in the courtroom. Aidy Bryant, playing an attorney, says there is surveillance footage of Depp’s house staff “discovering the alleged fecal matter on the bed.”

Heidi Gardner, who plays Heard’s attorney, says, “Objection, that still wouldn’t prove my client is guilty of anything.”

“But, I’ll allow it, because it does sound fun,” Cecily Strong says, as she plays the judge in the trial. “And this trial is for fun.”

After viewing the footage, Strong says, “This trial has given me a lot to consider. On the one hand, I believe Mr. Depp’s story, but on the other hand your constant little smirk lets me know this isn’t the first woman that you’ve made so mad she pooped in your bed.”

“I guess I have been known to be a full nightmare?” Mooney says, before putting on a pair of sunglasses.