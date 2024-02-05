‘Saturday Night Live,’ Naomi Watts, Kandi Burruss + More!

‘SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE’ FACES BACKLASH FOR FEATURING NIKKI HALEY: According to The Hollywood Reporter, some Saturday Night Live fans are expressing disapproval after Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley appeared on the show’s cold open over the weekend. At one point, host Ayo Edebiri asked the former governor of South Carolina, “I was just curious, what would you say was the main cause of the Civil War? And do you think it starts with an S and ends with a lavery?” Haley replied, “Yep, I probably should have said that the first time.” People took to X to criticize Haley’s appearance on the show. “Nikki Haley will only ever diss trump on a comedy show, and WTF is slavery denier doing on SNL anyway? Disgraceful, @nbcsnl,” one person wrote.

NAOMI WATTS WANTS TO ‘BULLDOZE’ THE IDEA THAT WOMEN OVER 40 IN HOLLYWOOD SHOULD BE ‘OFF TO PASTURE:’ In an interview with The New York Times published on Sunday (February 4th), the cast of the new season of Feud discussed aging in Hollywood and what it means to work with other women over 40. “It was really amazing to be working with fantastic, talented actresses who are all age-mates, more or less,” Calista Flockhart told the outlet. Naomi Watts added, “It’s ridiculous, that notion that we should be all dried up and off to pasture by the time we’re 40. Let’s bend and break and bulldoze those rules altogether, please.” Chloe Sevigny, Diane Lane, Demi Moore, and Molly Ringwald all star in Feud: Capote vs. the Swans as well—alongside Tom Hollander and the late Treat Williams. This new season marks Williams’ final role before he tragically died in a motorcycle accident last year.

KANDI BURRUSS IS LEAVING ‘THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA:’ Variety reports that Kandi Burruss is leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta after 14 seasons. “I decided I’m not coming back this year,” The Chi actor told the outlet. “It’s been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long, but during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I’m super excited about those things.”

JEREMY RENNER COMMENTS ON WHETHER HE’D RETURN TO THE MCU FOLLOWING SNOWPLOW ACCIDENT: According to Entertainment Tonight, Jeremy Renner is “always game” to star in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film. The Avengers actor spoke with the outlet about the possibility, a little more than a year after his tragic snowplow accident. “I’m always game,” he said. “I’m gonna be strong enough, that’s for sure. I’ll be ready.”