‘Saturday Night Live’ Local Adaptation Coming To The U.K. Via Sky TV

Saturday Night Live is expanding to the U.K. in 2026 with an official local adaptation, Saturday Night Live UK. The fast-paced sketch format will feature British comedians and comedy writers alongside star-studded hosts and musical guests. Lorne Michaels, SNL’s creator, is leading the endeavor, with the show set to air live from London. The move marks a significant milestone for the U.K., as previous local adaptations of SNL in other countries were short-lived. Sky TV CEO Cécile Frot-Coutaz said in a statement: “The show has discovered and nurtured countless comedy and musical talents over the years and we are thrilled to be partnering with Lorne and the SNL team to bring an all-British version of the show to U.K. audiences next year — all live from London on Saturday night!” (THR)