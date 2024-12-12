‘Saturday Night Live’ Docuseries Coming To Peacock For 50th Anniversary

Peacock will debut the four-episode docuseries, SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night, in January to commemorate Saturday Night Live’s 50th season. The series, featuring over 60 contributors and SNL alumni, will delve into the show’s history, covering topics like auditions, the writers’ room, iconic sketches, and the show’s pivotal 11th season. Executive produced by Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?), each episode is directed by a different filmmaker and promises new perspectives on the iconic late-night institution. All four episodes will drop January 16th on Peacock. (COS)